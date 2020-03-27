COVID-19: Computer Village traders commend, observe LASG lockdown order

Lagos Computer Village traders on Friday commended the Lagos State Government’s measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, even as they complied 100 per cent with government’s directives.

They made the commendation on Friday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Government had imposed a stay-at-home order in the state and also shut down all markets selling non-essentials, which included the Lagos Computer Village.

Checks revealed that there has been total compliance at the Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, since the lockdown order was issued by the state government for traders selling non-essential commodities.

Mr Ifeanyi Akubue, the President, Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDAN), said that the order was the right step in the right direction to curb the pandemic.

Akubue said that the lockdown order by the government was commendable, as it would help enforce the stay-home order and curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said that there was total compliance at the Computer Village because it was a situation which involved life and no one was complaining in spite of the inconvenience.

According to him, government has tried its best by closing all the borders but should do more to protect those on essential duties because they still have families they go back to.

“Total lockdown is even better now, so that after the 14 days if we are free we will know.

“Even without the COVID-19, we should be aware that cleanliness is next to godliness and the practice of washing of hands should be a constant thing.

“Even after the pandemic, there will be reduced handshaking, hugging, and kissing because people have learnt their lessons,’’ Akubue said.

He said that our leaders had tried, but they should learn a lesson from the situation and make sure that health infrastructure in the country were in good order.

Mr Godfrey Nwosu, the National Secretary, Association of Mobile Phone and Allied Products Traders of Nigeria (AMPAT), also commended the lockdown, saying that it was the traders’ choice to obey.

Nwosu said that traders in the Computer Village did not have any other choice than to adhere to the government’s directives.

He said that curbing the spread of the pandemic was the major thing that the government and everyone was involved with right now.

“We are, however, hoping that with time everything will be brought under control, and life will go back to normal.

“At the same time, I want to use this opportunity to advise every trader-member that aside from not being in the market, in our places of residence we should adhere to the principles of social distancing.

“Keep our hygiene level up by washing our hands every 15 minutes to 20 minutes as well as observe every necessary preventive measure so that it does not continue to spread within our society.

Nwosu said that the scare of the virus would run in the mind of the world and its leaders for a long time.

Also speaking to NAN, Mr Austin Agbakor, Chief Executive Officer, Software Shop, said that there was total adherence to the lockdown order.

Agbakor said that the lockdown of the Computer Village was necessary, being a multinational market.

According to him, “we are helping the state and the country as a whole by staying home and adhering to the principles of social distancing.

“It is good that we help the government to reduce the extent of this COVID-19, so it is important that we adhere to government commendable directives.

NAN reports that as at March 26, there were 65 cases of COVID-19 in the country, two already discharged, six to be discharged soon, one death and 46 active cases. (NAN)

