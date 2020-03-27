COVID-19: FCTA begins fumigation, sensitises traders on need to stay at home

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday commenced fumigation of some parts of the territory, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Abuja.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, also took the sensitisation awareness campaign to Gwarinpa market to achieve a hitch free exercise.

She appealed to traders to vacate the market for the period of the fumigation.

The minister, who spoke in pidgin and Hausa languages, said that traders should understand that coronavirus was not only real but contagious.

She also appealed to residents to abide by the preventive measures outlined by the relevant authorities.

Aliyu said that the FCTA may be forced to impose curfew on the city if residents failed to comply with social distancing rule in market places and other social or religious gatherings.

“If the situation continues like this, we will be forced to impose a curfew.

”That is why I came out to monitor and appeal to the traders to vacate the market especially those not selling food stuffs and other essential commodities.

“I have called the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the enforcement team commence enforcement immediately.

“We want to fumigate this market, but people have refused to quit the market which makes fumigation difficult for government.

“Please comply and vacate the market to make job easy for government because inhaling this substances could be injurious to your lungs,” she said.

Aliya said that Government was aware of the economic situation, adding that it was not in its best interest to destroy traders goods.

Aliyu said that traders should stay at home and that as a mother, she could feel for them.

She said that the FCT authorities would fumigate the major markets, parks and religious centres in the city centre and other satellite towns

The Minister said that the fumigation was one of the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus. (NAN)