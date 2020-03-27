COVID-19: Gov. Bagudu directs civil servants to work from home for 2 weeks

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on Tuesday directed all Civil Servants to stay and work from their homes for two weeks.The directive is contained in statement issued by the Acting Head of Civil Service, Hajiya Fatima Sani-Ango, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.She said: “the civil servants mentioned below are to remain and work from their homes with effect from Wednesday, 25th March, 2020. This is for an initial two weeks.“This directive, however, does not include those on essential services such as health personnel, financial institutions, internal revenue collection, water board, media outfits, electricity supply, security and emergency service, etc.Sani-Ango said that Bagudu had urged the general public to remain vigilant, calm and report any suspected case to the health authorities. (NAN).

