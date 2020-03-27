NAGAFF sets agenda for new NIMASA DG

National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has urged Dr Bashir Jamoh, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), to ensure Nigeria acquires a vessel.

The President of NAGAFF, Mr Increase Uche, made appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

NAN reports that Jamoh took over the mantle of leadership from the past Director-General, Dr Dakuku Peterside, on Tuesday.

Until his appointment, Jamoh was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration at NIMASA.

According to Uche, Nigeria does not have a vessel that will portray the country as a maritime nation, and this needs to be pursued vigorously under Jamoh.

“To ensure that Nigeria acquires this vessel, the Cabotage Vessel Financing Funds must be released, either it is done through public private partnership or for government to acquire the vessel.

“The other issues have to do with freight charges for cargo coming into Nigeria; the bills have been very devastating on the shippers.

“The training and human capacity development of industry stakeholders which is in the NIMASA Act should also be pursued by Jamoh.

“There should be collaboration of government agencies with each other.

“To his main constituency which has to do with the transport industry, we need him to galvanise the whole mode of transportation and integrate them into the port.

“He should look into the development of a deep sea port; all these put in place will ensure that our ports become competitive,” he said.

The NAGAFF president said that the appointment of politicians in the management of affairs of some agencies in the maritime industry had slowed the development of the sector.

Uche said that the appointment of Jamoh, an industry professional and a capable hand, was a welcome development, as it would push the industry forward.

He said that Jamoh should use his wealth of knowledge and experience, and ensure he made the needed impact in the industry.

“NIMASA happens to be the apex body in the industry and as the number one agency in terms of shipping regulation and administration, including safety, having the proper person at the helm of affairs is crucial.

“Right now with Jamoh on the saddle, and understanding the challenges in the industry, we hope he will provide the immediate leadership in terms of shipping development,” he said. (NAN)