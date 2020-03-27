ZMSG orders closure of borders with neighbouring states

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has orderd the total closure of the state’s borders with neighbouring states to check the spread of COVID-19The governor made the announcement at a press briefing he held at his private residence in Gusau on Thursday, shortly after a security meeting with the state’s security chiefs.

“Following the monumental challenges posed by the impact of coronavirus, we have agreed to completely close our borders from entry or exits from Saturday, March 28.“This closure affects our borders with all the states of Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna and l have directed that no one, however highly placed, should be allowed passage into or from the state.

“All security agencies have also been directed to strictly monitor compliance and report any breach to the commissioner of police who will chair the monitoring committee.“Movement within the state is however not affected by this order but any abuse will be seriously viewed by the law,” the governor said.He noted that the measures, although stringent, were for the safety of all citizens and will last for two weeks before it would be reviewed.The governor also said the state government had taken adequate measures in terms of drugs supply and hand sanitisers which would be distributed throughout the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had earlier ordered against any gathering of more than 20 persons at a place and had also promised to isolate vehicles coming from long distances and sanitise them before they would be allowed to take new passengers. (NAN)