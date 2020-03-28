Covid-19: Don’t panic, observe precautionary measures – 2 Face Idibia

March 28, 2020
Popular Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2Baba has urged Nigerians not to panic but rather observe precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The legend, who gave this advise in a video clip on his Instagram page @2babaofficial said that Nigerians should develop the habit of washing their hands regularly.

“Stay safe my people. Let’s not go into panic mode because all we need to do is simple.

“Wash hands with soap regularly. Stay clean. Minimize social contact.
#WARRIOR,” he wrote.

He said that everybody should take the Coronovirus pandemic seriously, adding that it only required hygiene and social distancing to curtail the virus.

The singer added that even after this pandemic comes to an end, Nigerians should not relent but continue to wash their hands always.

Idibia is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur.

He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa and also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

2Baba has received numerous awards which include: MTV Europe Music Award, World Music Award, five Headies Awards (Hip-hop award), BET award for his musical work among others.

He has contributed immensely to entertainment industry in the country and beyond, with numerous songs, thereby making himself outstanding.(NAN)

