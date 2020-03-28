COVID-19: FRSC boss task commanders to be proactive

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has tasked its Sector Commanders to brace up, be more proactive and ensure strict sustenance of the existing cooperation with the governments of the states where they are domiciled. The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, gave the charge in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer,

Mr Bisi Kazeeem, in Abuja on Saturday. Oyeyemi said that this was needed especially as it relates to enforcing restrictions of movement and spacing of passengers in order to stem the tide of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria. He reiterated the need for all staff to guard themselves against the virus, adding that the corps must be at alert to fight the coronavirus in the country “As at now, COVID-19 pandemic is being tackled at all levels of government, with more cases being detected in various states. “As such, it has become imperative for commanding officers to brace up, be more proactive than ever before, and provide the needed leadership in their respective commands through sustenance of collaboration with state governments,” he said. Oyeyemi noted that most of the governors had made specific statements on how they intend to combat the spread of the virus in their states. He added that the cardinal responsibility of the sector commanders would be to play whatever roles that the state governments assigned to the corps with all sense of commitment, service and diligence. Oyeyemi charged the corps to effectively communicate all directives emanating from the FRSC headquarters and the state governments to every operative of the corps on a regular basis. He added that it would help to keep all staff abreast with every bit of information for effective enforcement. According to him, in states where the governments have pronounced a total lock down, the commanding officers must make every possible arrangement to ensure total enforcement of the restriction through increased visibility. “In addition, commands whose operational jurisdiction are along the major corridors where total lock down has been declared must station patrol teams to maintain visibility and enhance compliance,” he said. Oyeyemi directed the sector commanders to maintain maximum precautionary measures by ensuring that protective materials are provided for all patrol and rescue team members. He also ordered that under no circumstance must FRSC staff be seen attending to motorists without the proper protection kit. (NAN)