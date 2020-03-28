Covid-19: Niger Task Force solicits for donations

The Niger Government is soliciting for support in terms of funding, kits, drugs and other logistics to combat the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. The government urged the people of the state, philanthropists and corporate organisations to donate generously to the state COVID-19 Intervention Appeal Fund.

It made the appeal in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, on Saturday in Minna. Matane said that the donations would go a long way in augmenting the capacity of the state government to contain the pandemic across the state. He explained that the donations would also assist government to fund medical centres, provide manpower and necessary materials essential to arrest the spread of Coronavirus in the state. “We must rise and unite to fight this common enemy as we see a rapid increase of COVID-19 in other place,” he said. The task force chairman stated that government had made tremendous effort in the fight against the pandemic, and enjoined the people to complement the efforts made by government in fighting the pandemic. “COVID-19 continues to spiral upward in some countries around the world, but with the support of all and sundry, the containment of the disease remains possible in the state,” he said. Matane said that the Niger State COVID-19 Intervention Appeal Fund account was domiciled in United Bank for Africa (UBA) with number 1022751730 and Sort Code 033163189. (NAN)