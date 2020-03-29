COVID-19: Group in Gombe commends Gov. Yahaya’s proactive measures

Maternal Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) Coalition has commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for taking proactive measures in preventing outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Malam Alhassan Yahaya, Chairman of the group, told NAN in Gombe on Saturday that the prompt measures taken by Gov. Yahaya was commendable in spite of the fact that Gombe had not recorded any case of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MNCH is a group of professionals in diverse fields advocating the improvement of Maternal and Child Health and other related health matters.

He was optimistic that the calibre of persons in Gombe State Task Force for COVID-19 would do a good job, considering their track records in the various places they had served and still serving.

“We are commending the governor for releasing over N500 million to the group to find necessary measures that will avert or curtail the spread of the disease in case of any eventuality,” he said.

Yahaya also said that the governor took the right steps by joining his counterparts in other states to close all borders in the state as well as suspended all public and social gatherings.

NAN reports that the governor has inaugurated a 21-man Task Force on COVID-19 with Prof. Idris Mohammed, former Chairman, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCD) as the Chairman.

The task force has identified four places in the state, namely Specialist Hospital, Kwadon Primary Health Care, General Hospital, Kaltungo and Bajoga as isolation centres. (NAN)