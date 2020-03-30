COVID-19: Yobe Govt closes borders

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has directed the closure of the state borders from midnight of Tuesday March 31, to guard against importation of Coronavirus. (COVID-19).

Buni gave the order in a statement issued by Mr Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, on Sunday in Damaturu.

The governor said that the decision became necessary following the spike in spread of the virus in the country.

According to him, in spite of the state’s zero status, government had taken adequate measures by establishing fully equipped isolation centres and also constituted prevention committee on the Coronavirus.

He said that a Rapid Response Team under the chairmanship of the deputy governor, Malam Idi Gubana, was also established to monitor any suspicious case in the state.

Buni urged the people to adhere to medical advices, avoid crowded gatherings and observe hand washing at all times.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and relevant agencies for collective approach against the pandemic.

He called on traders not to hoard essential commodities, hike prices and create additional hardships to the people.

Besides, Buni urged the people to be calm and steadfast in prayers and seek divine intervention to save the state, Nigeria and humanity.

Th governor expressed gratitude to God for sparing the state and its people since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)