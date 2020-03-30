Lockdown: Niger liaise with AEDC for 18hrs power supply

The Niger government has said that it would liaise with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to increase electricity supply to 18 hours per day against the current six hours in the state. Alhaji Abubakar Bello, the state governor, made this known on Sunday in Minna during a broadcast to the people. There are three major dams in Niger state; the Kainji dam, Jebba dam and Shiroro dam as well as a fourth dam being built in Zungeru.

These are all hydroelectric dams and generate a potential combined power output of 1,900 megawatts. “I have directed my deputy to liaise with the AEDC toward providing 18 hours power supply per day. “Although the AEDC is in business but the Niger state government will commit some resources to augment and enable its people stay at home with maximum comfort,” he said. Bello said that the measure was part of efforts to cushion the hardship faced by the people as a result of the government stay at home order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state. “This is to cushion the hardship being encountered by Nigerlites due to the 10am to 8pm curfew imposed by Niger state government to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus pandemic,”

he said. He decried a situation where the people get six hours of electricity per day staying at home in this trying moment coupled with the extreme hot weather. The Governor announced that government was planning some palliative measures to cater for the most vulnerable people across the state at wards levels. He directed the state commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Sidi to provide masks, sanitisers and other COVID-19 preventive tools to the residents. Bello also directed the state commissioner for water resources, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman to use water tankers in conveying water to places without water to ameliorate their hardship. He said that food vendors, corner shops owners and water vendors would be allowed to operate in a decent manner to reduce the tension associated with the stay at home order. (NAN)