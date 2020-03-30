Nigeria Records Second Death From COVID-19 Pandemic

March 30, 2020
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire announced the second death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

This was made known during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 press brief. The minster said that patient had underlying health issues. This brought the number of death from the virus to 2.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on 23 March announced the first Covid-19 death in Nigeria and described the victim as a 67-year-old man who had recently returned to Nigeria following medical treatment in the UK. It was confirmed that he had pre-existing medical conditions including cancer and diabetes. He was a former MD of PPMC, a subsidiary of NNPC.

Meanwhile in Lagos, there was cheering news as 5 patients have been discharged from the mainland hospital in Yaba on Monday. This brings the total number of discharged person to 8 in Nigeria.

