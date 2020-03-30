Seyi Makinde Steps Aside As Head of COVID-19 Task Force After Test Result Returns Positive

March 30, 2020
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is in self-isolation. 

The governor revealed this in a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Monday where he disclosed that he is asymptomatic.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result, it is positive, I am asymptomatic and will continue to self isolate,” he said.

Gov Makinde, who is the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state, further tweeted “I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

“Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”

(NAN)

