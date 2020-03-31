COVID-19: Gov. Emmanuel signs quarantine, restriction of movement law

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, has signed the restriction of movement order for 30 days and the quarantine and treatment of persons with COVID-19 into law. This was contained in press statement signed by the Commisioner of Information,

Mr Charles Udoh, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday. Udoh said that the law was signed by the governor on March 30, and comes into immediate effect. According to him, the governor has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, to head the special enforcement team and ensure compliance. He appealed to Akwa Ibom residents to comply with the new law in view of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the restriction of movement will last till April 30. Udoh said that the law has declared COVID-19 as a dangerous infectious disease, saying it constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health. He said that to control the spread of the disease, the government has ordered the prohibition of all public burials, public weddings, and other forms of public gatherings.

“To control the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the spread of the disease, the movement of persons and vehicles within the state are hereby restricted as follows: commercial tricycles shall carry not more than two passengers only. “Mini buses shall carry not more than one passenger per row; and a private vehicle shall carry not more than two persons at the back seat and one on the front Seat. “All public parks, shops, eateries, clubs, restaurants,markets and offices within the state shall remain closed except for the sale of foodstuffs, drugs and other essential commodities. “All public burials, public weddings, and other forms of public gatherings are for the time being hereby prohibited. “All places of religious worship, churches, and mosques shall strictly observe the social distancing prescription of a minimum of one metre spacing and not more than twenty persons per gathering.

“In addition, hand washing facility with running water, soap and sanitiser shall be made available. “All borders and roads leading into and out of the state shall remain closed with immediate effect. “For the avoidance of doubt, all interstate transportation and movement on land, air, water are hereby prohibited. “Any person who knows or has reason to believe that he has symptoms of, or is suffering from the coronavirus disease shall not expose other persons to risk of infection by his presence or conduct in any public place or any other place.

“Any person who knows or has reason to believe that he has symptoms of, or is suffering from the coronavirus disease shall submit himself for quarantine and treatment. “Any person who contravenes the provision of this regulations shall be prosecuted,” Udoh said. He, however, said that government had exempted recognised security personnel, fire service personnel, medical health workers and other personnel on essential duties and food supplies from the regulations. (NAN)