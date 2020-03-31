COVID-19 Lockdown: Give to the needy, Okowa’s aide urges politicians

Chief Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has urged politicians to assist the needy as they observe the 14-day stay-at-home occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.

Solomon made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, titled“COVID-19: Time to be our brothers’ keeper”.

He said it behoved politicians, especially office holders at all levels, to assist the poor in the society, to cushion the impact of the 14-day lockdown, which begins on Wednesday, April 1 in Delta.

“As you all are no doubt aware, the outbreak of the Coronavirus has become a global pandemic.

“On his part, His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta, is leading a high-powered committee on the matter and working very hard to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state.

“Consequently, he has ordered a lockdown in the state with effect from April 1, 2020, which implies that all residents are to stay at home during this period.

“In addition, the Asaba airport has been closed to traffic, all land borders into and out of Delta closed and all businesses are to close except those on essential services,” he said.

He charged political office holders in the state to support the people with food and other necessities during the period.

“It is imperative that we identify with them – our fellow Deltans – in this perilous time and in furtherance to His Excellency’s directive on the prevention and spread of the Coronavirus.

“We are required to sensitise our brothers and sisters on the need to maintain proper hygiene of regular hand-washing with soap and running water as well as social distancing.

“We are especially urged to also assist in the provision of sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves, and in particular, food items that can cushion the effects of the 14 days lockdown as they observe same in their homes.

“We commend anyone who has already started in this direction.

“It is the belief of the governor that as we do all of these, and with prayers, we will prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic to our communities, towns and cities.” (NAN)