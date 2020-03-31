COVID-19 lockdown: Group distributes food in Calabar

A faith-based Organisation, Universal Mercy Fellowship has distributed food items to the less privileged in Calabar South Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River.



Speaking with journalists on Tuesday at the ceremony, President of the organisation, Miss Ronke Aluko, said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effect of the current lockdown on the less privileged in the society.

“We are an international welfare and humanitarian organisation with members around the world, we had to pull our resources together to, at least, help in our little way to support the people with some food items.

”We are aware of what many households, especially the less endowed ones, will go through during this lockdown, this is why we want to cushion the effect of the 14 days restriction order,”Aluko said.

Similarly, Secretary of the organisation, Bishop Joseph Johnson, said they would continue with the food distribution once they were able to gather more resources.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Angelina Ukpong, said the organisation has done well to extend the food items to her in particular, and other less privileged people.

Sixty two year old Ukpong, said she had three grand children living with her and had ran out of food supplies a day before.

“In the markets now, prices of food items have risen as a result of the corona virus that is reported to be killing people, may God bless the efforts of this group.

“I want to also call on other organisations, churches and public spirited individuals to assist the people and the state government to fight the virus, we are happy that it has not entered our state,”she said. (NAN)