FRSC Frowns at Overloading by Motorists in Lagos, Ogun –Zonal Commander

The Zone RS2 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) comprising Ogun and Lagos States, has urged motorists to ensure proper spacing in all categories of their vehicles.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Samuel Obayemi, said that corps would focus on overloading during this period of lockdown in both states.

He, in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, added that the command’s officers were already enforcing the directive on restriction of movements to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Obayemi appealed to the residents in the zone to comply with the government’s directive on social distancing policy by staying at home during this period in order to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

According to him, the lockdown and travel restrictions are meant to slow down the spread of the pandemic.

“Operatives of the corps alongside other security agencies are out to enforce the directive on restriction of movements.

” The focus of the zone during this period will be on overloading , especially, overloading commuters in vehicles.

“This contravenes the idea of social distancing policy and negates whatever progress the government will achieve from the stay-at-home order.

“I encourage commuters to ensure they are properly spaced in their sitting arrangements in any vehicle,” he said.

Obayemi said that the FRSC rescue teams would be deployed in strategic locations and also be on standby to handle emergency situations.

He said that the FRSC had shutdown the Driver’s Licence Capture Centres (DLCs) to reduce the risk of further spread of COVID-19.

He advised applicants who wished to renew their driving licences to make use of the bypass option.

The FRSC boss said the bypass would be available only to those seeking to renew their expired licences.

“The bypass option avails already licensed drivers the opportunity to renew their expired licences from the comfort of their homes without physical appearing in any of the FRSC Driver’s Licence centres in the country for capturing.

“Motorists are, by this medium, encouraged to take advantage of the online platform in order to adhere to the current global best practice of staying at home and social distancing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to initiate the bypass option, the applicant is directed to www.nigeriadriverslicense.org.

Other steps are: click on DL application, select the option Renewal of DL, input your DL number which is on the top left corner of your existing licence, enter your date of birth and then submit.

NAN also reports that the site will take the applicant to a page that has his existing details and such will be required to input state, local government and the closest capture centre to him or her.

After inputting the information, the applicant will be redirected to a payment page where he or she can make use of visa or master cards to make payment online.

NAN also reports that after confirmation of payment, the applicant can then print the form to be taken to an earlier indicated capture centre for pick up a permanent licence when it is ready for collection.

The applicant will get a confirmation text message informing him or her when it is ready.

