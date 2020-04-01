Drug: NDLEA secures conviction of 28, screens 38 title holders in Kano

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has secured the conviction of 28 drug peddlers in Kano state from January to date.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Abdul Ibrahim disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

Ibrahim also said that during the period, no fewer than 38 traditional titleholders from the Kano Emirate Council were screened to ensure that they were not drug addicts.

Giving the breakdown of arrests during the period under review, he said the command nabbed 203 suspects – 178 males and 25 females.

He explained that out of the number, 25 persons were standing trial in the Federal High Court.

“During the period, we also seized over two tons of exhibits which include 1,801kg of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp.

“Following relentless efforts by our men, we also succeeded in seizing 200kg of psychotropic substances during the period.’’

He added that the agency had provided a brief intervention for 209 drug users in the state and another eight brought by their parents and guardians.

The NDLEA commander said that as part of the command’s efforts to reduce drug abuse in Kano, it had conducted an awareness campaign across 12 schools in the state.

On the issue of COVID-19, he said the command had discharged inmates with low profile cases and taken necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. (NAN)