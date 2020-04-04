COVID-19: Osun Government Commences Fumigation Exercise in Ile-Ife

The Osun Government has commenced the fumigation of public places in Ile-Ife in efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the fumigation exercise in the ancient city on Saturday, reports that areas to be covered included markets, local council secretariat and the Ooni’s palace among others.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Obawale Adebisi, while speaking with NAN at the Ooni’s palace, commended the residents of Ile-Ife for complying with the government’s stay-at-home order.

Adebisi said the fumigation exercise was part of the efforts of the state government in ensuring total eradication of COVID-19, adding that it would have no adverse effects on the residents.

He appealed to residents to show understanding and be patient during the lockdown, saying it was for the general good.

(NAN)