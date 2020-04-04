Lockdown Enforcement team Impounds 51 cars, 46 motorcycles in FCT

The Joint Operation Task -Team for the Enforcement of Federal Government’s lockdown order said it had impounded 51 cars, nine tricycles and 46 motorcycles in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. He said the cars, tricycles and motorcycles were confiscated over failure of the owners to comply with the presidential order issued to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the territory.

Manzah said the enforcement team, led by the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT Command, Mr Bala Ciroma, impounded the items during its operation. The PPRO said the items were impounded in Nyanya, Dutse Alhaji, Karu, Jabi, Kado, Life-camp, Mpape, Zuba and other parts of FCT. He said the team leaders warned that cars, tricycles or motorcycles impounded for violating the presidential order would remain in police custody till the 14 days lockdown period was lifted. Manzah said the CP called on the public to be law abiding and support the ongoing effort by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He enjoined FCT residents to adhere strictly to the new guideline issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, that permited markets selling food items in the neighbourhoods to open from 10a.m. to 2p.m. every other day. According to him, all FCT residents are expected to remain in their respective homes on Sunday, as violators will be arrested.

Manzah, however, urged residents to call the FCT Police Command Control Room on its hotlines, 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 or 08028940883 in case of distress.