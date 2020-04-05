COVID-19: Lagos Discharges 5 Coronavirus Patients, Records Another Death

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday discharged five more COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said in a statement on the Update on COVID-19, that those discharged are two males and three females including a 10-year old girl.

He said the five patients tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19 and had been discharged to reunite with their families.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the COVID-19 Incident Commander of the state, said that with the five, a total of 29 patients had fully recovered and discharged from the facility at Yaba.

”It is however sad that the state has recorded another death, bringing to two the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos state.

”Although, there is a strong indication that the state is winning the battle against the disease which is ravaging several countries across the world, we need to remain steadfast and aggressive to curtail the spread.

”I need to reiterate that the result of tests conducted by our health workers on the recovered patients are confirmation that they pose no threat to the community.

”I will like to use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatising the discharged patients as this act can bring feelings of shame, hopelessness and despair.

”We need to do all we can to support them in whatever form to get over the memories as soon as possible,” he said.

The governor thanked the frontline health workers who were taking good care of the patients, members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre for their kindness and flexibility in managing the patients and checking the spread of the disease.

He said that as the disease ravaged countries all over the world, Lagos state would continue to do the needful in terms of responding to emergencies in an effort to ensuring the health and wellbeing of the people.

According to him, the government will continue to do its best to make sure that other patients at the facility receive the best of care and attention, so that they can return home to join their families and the community soonest.

”In order to contain the spread of the disease, I strongly advise you to continue observing Social Distancing.

”Let us remain indoors and shun the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state, so that the gains recorded so far are not eroded.

”You should regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and clean, running water and where water is not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser can be used.

”It has come to our notice that some of our youths still engage in sporting and related activities, this is very unfortunate.

”This act can jeopardise our efforts and the laudable intention of the lockdown. I therefore, advise you to adhere strictly to our instructions so that together we can win the battle,” he said.