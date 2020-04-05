Details of #COVID19 Reported Case in NNPC Estate

Press Release:

COVID 19: NNPC Speaks on Reported Case in Corporation’s Estate, Abuja

… As #NCDC Team Disinfects Affected Apartment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained the circumstances of the reported COVID-19 infected individual at an apartment in the NNPC Estate in the Garki Area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NNPC dismissed insinuation of mass outbreak of Coronavirus infection in the facility, saying the National Oil Company was aware of all the actions taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the singular case, which for now, has remained an isolated incident.

The corporation explained that the said case, involving a non-member of staff of the corporation, had to do with the individual who had just returned from the United Kingdom and developed symptoms of the decease.

His case was said to have been confirmed positive by the NCDC after undergoing a laboratory test and in line with NCDC approved protocol, all residents of the affected apartment were moved out and placed in Isolation, while officials of NCDC undertook a disinfection of the flat and adjoining areas to eliminate the chances of community infection.

The NNPC said it had long embarked on public awareness campaigns within NNPC and beyond her borders including sharing with the residents of the Estate guidelines on successful self-supervised isolation to ensure strict adherence to all NCDC prescribed safety measures designed to tackle the COVID-19 Global pandemic.

Dr. Kennie Obateru

Group General Manager

Group Public Affairs Division

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

NNPC Towers

Abuja.

4th April, 2020.