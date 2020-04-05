NCDC Confirms 8 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State.

As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.

Earlier Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on the Update on COVID-19, 5 more patients were discharged and that those discharged were two males and three females including a 10-year old girl.