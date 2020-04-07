World Health Day: NHRC Gives Kudos To Health Workers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has commended the efforts of all the Health Workers for the indefatigable work they are doing to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and the world over.Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq gave this commendation on Tuesday in Abuja, as the Commission joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Heath Day.Ojukwu described the theme of this year’s celebration “support nurses and midwives” as very apt,

considering that the health workers including doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, nurses and midwives, medics and paramedics, and everyone in the medical profession who put their lives on the line for the survival of others.“With the scary pandemic which is indiscriminately claiming lives of thousands of health workers and people globally, our health workers are on the frontline, leaving behind their comfort and safety to give attention to those infected or affected with the deadly virus. Their sacrifice to protect the rights to health and life at a period like this cannot be under estimated”, he said.Ojukwu further called on every one living in Nigeria to strictly adhere to the medical guides given by our medical professionals, in other to ease the task of controlling the spread of the disease. “We all have a role to play in the realization of our rights to health during this period of fear and anxiety occasioned by the pandemic” he added.While commending the government on the proposed medical and life insurance for health workers who are the first responders to the Covid -19 patients, Ojukwu emphasized the need to be more proactive in addressing our medical concerns, like putting in place strong and sustainable primary health care services which can easily be accessed by the poor, elderly and other vulnerable members of the society. “Times like this call for a rethink and change in strategy to protect the rights of the people”.

He further commended the federal and state governments for the proactive steps taken to contain the covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and recognized the hard work of the he Economic Stimulus Team led by the Vice President and supported by the Hon Minister of Finance, Presidential and state Task Forces on Covid-19, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) and supported by the Minister of Health and DG National center for Decease Control (NCDC), the Private philanthropists pooling funds to improve health infrastructure to combat the present health challenge(the coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID-19), the Joint Nigeria-United Nations System Initiative To Support Covid-19 Response, the Fed Govt N500 billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund and a host of other initiatives aimed at combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHRC

