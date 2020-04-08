Convid-19: I can’t do giveaway now – Davido tells followers

April 8, 2020
(NAN) Renowned Nigerian entertainer, David Adeleke, popularly known as “Davido”, has told his followers that he has no money to do ‘giveaway’ amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown, due to lack of show.

The singer stated this while responding to a follower (fan)@cythianthebread on his Twitter page, who tweeted, asking him “to do giveaway” just like other celebrities.

The ace singer responded by telling the fan that there were no shows in sight, adding that his source of income is limited.

“No money for now,.., no show insight abeg..we all dey here together!,” he wrote.

The music star also said he “never had N30 billion” while responding to another fan @olayinka, who asked him if he has finished spending his N30 billion.

According to the singer “even celebrities are not finding it easy in this period of Coronavirus pandemic”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Nigerians on social media platform were looking to celebrities to help them out with money and food in this Coronavirus lockdown period.

NAN also reports that this ‘giveaway’ gesture is now a trendy term on social media, which aimed at reducing the economic effect of COVID-19 pandemic on citizens.

Many Nigerian celebrities are now sending ‘giveaways’ in form of money or data to fans, so that they can stock up their homes with foodstuff as they observe the stay-at -home order.

Some celebrities who have been involved in the social media ‘giveaways’ spree included Peruzzi, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Alade, Don Jazzy and DJ Kaywise, among others. (NAN)

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

