COVID-19: Catholic Bishop advises Christians not to panic

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga has encouraged Christians not to panic in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic presently ravaging the world.

The Bishop gave the advice in Enugu on Wednesday in his 2020 Easter Message, which centred on the “Need for Christians to Hope in God’’.

Christians worldwide will mark Easter Sunday on April 12, in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion.

According to Onaga, COVID-19 has placed the world at a standstill because of its mode of transmission and deadly impact on human health.

He, however, said that the outbreak of COVID-19 was a sign that God wanted humanity to return to him.

The bishop said that God alone could stop further spread of the virus as well as heal affected persons.

He described COVID-19 as a “leveller’’, as it affected all categories of persons in the society.

“The virus provides both the clergy and laity an opportunity to go into real purification of their life in order to become better Christians,’’ Onaga said.

He said that Easter is a divine celebration that reminds Christians of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary to liberate man from the shackles of sin and reconcile him to God.

Onaga said that the pains and difficulties faced by Christians today would prepare them for eternal life.

“It is the celebration of hope,’’ he said.

The bishop urged people to adhere to the social distancing protocol, wash their hands and use hand sanitiser regularly to avoid spreading the virus in Enugu State. (NAN)