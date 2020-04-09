3 foreigners among 7 COVID-19 patients discharged by Lagos Govt

(NAN) Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says another seven COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus and freed to go home from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

These brought the numbers of discharged patients in Lagos State to 39.

Sanwo-Olu, through his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said the patients include one female and six males.

According to him, three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.

“I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged seven more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu implored residents to support the government’s efforts against COVID-19 by complying with the directives and taking responsibility for themselves and their community.

He added that in the coming days, health workers would be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of #COVID19 in different communities across the state known as *Active Case Search*,” he said.

The governor said that the health officials could be identified with a COVID-19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the Local Government Area.

“I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this #COVID19 pandemic quickly,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu assured residents that everyone would be victorious at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)