COVID-19 19: Residents urge Gombe Govt to begin border screening

(NAN) Residents of Wurodole Community of Akko Local Government Area, Gombe State, bordering Bauchi State, have appealed to the State Government to deploy health workers for screening of people coming into the state.

Some of the residents who spoke to newsmen in Wurodole on Thursday said government need to treat the issue urgently and with all seriousness.

They noted that in spite the order for border closure passengers were trooping in to the state, hence the need for government to address the situation against the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Samuel Amos, a resident, underscored the need for the screening before allowing people into the state.

“The number of people coming into the state in spite of the border closure is worrisome hence the need for the compulsory screening.

“Most of the commercial vehicle passengers drop before the check point to cross the border by foot.

“Thereafter board another vehicle which will take them to Gombe town.

“And some drivers maneuover their ways to Gombe town in spite of the security put in place,” he said.

Malam Umar Adamu, another a resident, said government need to safeguard the border communities to avoid the spread of the disease through the people coming in to the state.

He said Bauchi state have positive cases of COVID-19 and if care is not taken there is every possibility that the virus would be spread in Gombe.

Mr Paul Moses, also a resident, said that they were confused following the large number of people trooping into the state in spite government directives for border closure.

He appealed to the state government to look into the matter and come up with a solution that would protect the masses.

He further complaint that the border closure has hindered them from going to village markets in neighbouring states.

“The border closure has affected us because we longer go to village markets in the neighbouring states.

“And going to the market to buy goods and sale is our only means of livelihood.

“We are appealing on the government at all levels to find a way of assisting us,” he said. (NAN)