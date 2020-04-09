COVID-19: Bida LG chairman donates 150 bags of rice, medical items

Bida Local Government Council in Niger has released 150 bags of rice and some medical items to residents of the local government as palliative to ease hardship caused by Coronavirus lockdown.

The Council Chairman, Mr Suleiman Sheshi, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that the gesture was also to complement the state government effort in tackling the spread of the pandemic.

Sheshi said that the medical items included; drugs, face masks, hand gloves and other medical equipment.

“The council deemed it necessary to support Niger State Government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“The gesture is part of the Local Government social responsibility to support the well-being of people in the area.

“As we are all aware, COVID-19 pandemic is disturbing the entire world and the council deemed it necessary to support the fight against the disease,” he said.

The chairman said that the bags of rice would be shared and distributed to all wards across the local government area.

Sheshi urged people to remain calm as both state and federal governments are working hard to ensure that the dreaded diseases was contained.

He thanked his council members, Emir of Bida as well as security agencies for their support towards promoting unity and ensuring that lives and property of the citizens were adequately protected.

The chairman commended the people of Bida local government for supporting the state in this trying period. (NAN)