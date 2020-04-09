Kere Ahmed Foundation donates medical supplies to Niger state govt

The Kere Ahmed Foundation has donated 4 million naira worth of protective medical gears to support the Niger State Government in combating the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Following the Niger State Government’s call for financial support to deal with the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Kere Ahmed Foundation spurred to action and the medical protective gears were handed over to the Niger State commissioner of health Dr Makun Sidi by MD of Zuma Fm Radio, Mr Tanimu Kere Ahmed and Mr Shuaibu Kere Ahmed

The supplies donated include protective suits, 800 pieces of N95 masks, 1000 protective gloves, 240 packs and hand sanitizers.

The commissioner on behalf of the Governor expressed his gratitude to the foundation for its generous contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic and encouraged other well meaning Nigerlites to emulate the gesture.