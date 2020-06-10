NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather activities Wednesday to Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thundery weather activities from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja said there was increased cloudiness and reduction in temperature currently being observed over most parts of the country.

According to it, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the northern region with prospects of a late night thunderstorm over Yobe environs in the morning of Wednesday.

“ During the afternoon/evening period, thunderstorms are expected over southern Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi and Kaduna.

“Over the central parts of the country, cloudiness is to prevail with possibilities of overnight thunderstorms over Makurdi and Lokoja during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over Jos, Abuja, Lokoja, Nasarawa and Kwara, “it said.

NiMet forecast western flank of southern cities to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Ikom, Obudu, Enugu, Owerri, Umuahia, Awka, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo and Eket.

The agency envisaged better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the inland and coastal belt during the afternoon and evening period.

“For Thursday, late night thunderstorm activities are expected to affect most places in the north eastern region especially over Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Jalingo, Mambilla Plateau and Kaduna.

“The north western region cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated during the morning hours.

“Pockets of thunderstorms are envisaged over the northern region to affect southern Maiduguri, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Gusau and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy morning is anticipated over the central cities with possibilities of late night thunderstorms to affect Jos, Nasarawa, Kwara and Niger.

The agency predicted a few thunderstorms over Abuja, Niger and Kwara later in the day.

It further predicted southern part of the country to experience light thunderstorms in the morning hours with widespread thunderstorms over the entire southern region during the afternoon and evening.

“For Friday, overnight thunderstorm activities are expected to affect the north western flank, while cloudy morning is anticipated over the north eastern flank of the country in the morning.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over most places in the northern region.

“The central region should be predominately cloudy with possibilities of overnight thunderstorms over Niger and Kwara during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, there are chances of widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the central cities during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

According to it, residents of the southern part of the country are likely to experience morning thunderstorms and rains.

NiMet also envisages widespread thunderstorms and rain showers over the entire inland and the coastal belt during the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)