Fintiri Commissions Infectious Disease Centre in Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commissioned Adamawa Infectious Disease Centre at the State Specialist Hospitality Yola that will serve as covid-19 isolation centre and other infectious diseases.

The fifty bed capacity Centre comprise of male and female wards, as well as intensive care unit was hitherto a Psychiatric Unit but was renovated and converted by the present administration to infectious disease centre.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after commissioning the edifice, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done and the state of the art facilities mounted in the centre.

The Governor said government will put necessary mechanism for proper maintenance of the centre through giving it adequate support, adding that the centre will be managed by well professional medical workers.

He commended the state covid-19 containment committee for their giant efforts in building the edifice which he said they have done more than enough in ensuring the centre is well equipped with state of the art facilities.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Malam Bashir Ahmad who is the Chairman Covid-19 containment committee said the centre was built for treatment of coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

The Governor who was accompanied by senior government officials was conducted round the Infectious Disease Centre by the Commissioner of Health, Professor Abdullahi Isa.