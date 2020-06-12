Buhari frowns at gender-based violence, says women Nigeria’s treasure

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is upset over reported incidents of rape and gender-based violence against women and young girls across the country.

The president, in a broadcast to commemorate the 2020 Democracy Day in Abuja on Friday, expressed his administration’s determination to fight gender-based violence through the instrumentality of the law and awareness creation.

He assured Nigerians that all reported cases of rape, assaults and other sexual offences would be thoroughly investigated by the relevant authorities and culprits prosecuted accordingly.

According to him, the Nigerian women remain a special treasure to this nation.

“It is for this reason that my administration will continue to give them a place of pride in the affairs of the country.

“I salute your courage, enterprise and resilience as well as your contributions to national development.

“I wish to assure all our women of this administration’s determination to fight Gender-Based Violence through the instrumentality of the law and awareness creation.

“I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape, especially of very young girls.

“The Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators to swift justice,’’ he said.

On the media, President Buhari reiterated his administration’s readiness to continue to partner with media for the general good of the society.

“Government will continue to recognise and harness the power of the media for positive development.

“The reforms of the broadcast and advertising industries, including digital switch over and continuous engagement through town hall meetings, remain central to accurate and credible information dissemination,” he added.

On culture, Buhari pledged that the federal government would continue to play its role in preserving iconic aspects of the national culture.

He said that government had been pursuing the recovery of artifacts removed from Nigeria, promoting heritage sites and festivals, and working towards designating some heritage sites as UNESCO World Heritage Centres.(NAN)