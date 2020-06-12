Democracy Day: Fintiri Holds Town Hall Meeting With Stakeholders, Reveals Achievements in One Year

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri says local government workers in Adamawa will soon join their state counterparts to enjoy payment of the thirty thousand naira national minimum wage.

The Governor revealed this on Friday during a town hall meeting organized in the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola in commemoration of democracy day celebration marks on twelve June annually.

The Governor said his administration has approved thirty two thousand naira minimum wage for state government workers and therefore it will facilitate same to local government workers at the local government level.

He added that his administration has made on ground the State Civil Service which was characterised with irregularities but was able to be revived it through reformations such reintroduction of exams for promotion into the office of permanent secretary.

On the education sector, Governor Fintiri said within his one year in office, government has paid counterpart funding for Universal Basic Education UBE emoluments for the year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 while process for accessing 2020 grant has been completed.

Governor Umaru Fintiri revealed that state government under his watch is paying N10.5m monthly for purchase of learning and instructional materials for public schools in Adamawa.

He further said construction on over 300 kilometres of rural roads were ongoing in addition over 18.3 kilometres of new roads are under construction in the state capital which are at the various stages of completion.

Governor Umaru Fintiri during the interactive session, also dwelt much on the giant strides achieved by his administration in the areas of security, health, state debt profile among others.

He also declared that his administration will not relent in its efforts and will continue to do its best to deliver the state to greater heights and urged support and understanding from the people.

Earlier in his remark, the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Malam Bashir Ahmad said the town hall meeting was organized by government in commemoration of democracy day celebration.

In his vote of thanks, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Doctor Umar Garba Pella said the town hall meeting will be a continues one adding that the meeting will next hold in Mubi and Ganye respectively as similar was earlier held in Numan.

The interactive session which was anchored by Mr Timawus Mathias, a veteran journalist was attended by senior government officials, politicians and representatives of civil society organizations.

Highlight of the town hall meeting was a mini documentary presentation and questions and answers sessions.