How FG is promoting legal rights of Nigerians—Buhari

The Federal Government has initiated some policies and programmes designed to promote the legal rights of Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this when he addressed the nation in a broadcast to mark the 2020 Democracy Day in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the policies and programmes would facilitate the institutionalisation of a responsive legal system, provide support to all constituted bodies in implementing their mandates and improve the nation’s custodial system of justice.

According to him, his administration is focused on ensuring that Nigeria will always be governed by the rule of law.

“I would do my utmost to uphold the constitution and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians,’’ he said.

He noted with delight that the National Assembly had been an important partner in the quest to sustain democracy and achieve development objectives.

“I therefore greatly thank the leadership and members of the Senate and the House of Representatives for their invaluable support at all times,” the president said.

He further lauded the Nigerian media for their “doggedness” in the struggle for democracy.

“I will also like to convey our deep appreciation to members of the press for your doggedness in the struggle for attainment of democracy since the beginning of our nationhood.

“I must admit that the relationship between the media and successive governments has not always been perfect.

“But there is no denying the fact that you have been an effective watchdog for the society, especially in holding public officers to account.

“It is sad that in the course of securing our democracy, some of your colleagues have had to pay a heavy price,’’ he said.

Buhari gave an assurance that his administration would continue to guarantee freedom of the press “as we place high premium on responsible journalism that is devoid of hate speech, fake news and other unethical professional conduct.’’(NAN)