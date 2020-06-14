COAS, Buratai Applauds Troops for Subduing Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Attack on Monguno

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated officers and men of the Army Super Camp, Monguno for their resilience and bravery in holding and dealing with the members of the BHT/ISWAP group that attacked Monguno town on 13 Jun 20. The COAS is highly impressed by the high number of casualties inflicted on the insurgents and the number of BHT members and equipment captured or destroyed by the gallant troops with the support of the Air Task Force. He urged them to remain firm and resolute in containing the threat finally.

The COAS further charged the Commander OPLD to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists’ locations and enclaves within the theatre to ensure the terrorists are denied freedom of action and eliminated.

The COAS uses this opportunity to assure the troops and people of the North West especially Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States that he will soon be there to ensure that the madness of the bandits is put in proper check. He is also impressed with the performance of the troops in the ongoing operations ACCORD and HADARIN DAJI. He urges them to maintain the momentum.

Details of the BHT equipment captured or destroyed will be released in due course through a press release.

SAGIR MUSA

