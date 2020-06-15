Appointment of New Managing Director/CEO for the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, PLC (NBET)

In furtherance of the reorganization/ realignments in the Power Sector, the Honourable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman announces the appointment of a new Managing Director for the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, PLC.

He is Dr. Nnaemeka Eweluka, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

He is to succeed Dr. Marilyn Amobi, as substantive Managing Director/CEO, while the former MD is to handover and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recommendation to this effect.

Dr. Eweluka, a lawyer comes to this position with over twenty years’ experience, spanning private practice, academics and the Power sector.

He is a specialist on privatization and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration.

Aaron Artimas.

Special Adviser Media & Communications

Office of the Honourable Minister of Power.

15/06/2020