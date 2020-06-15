COVID-19: Germany donates items worth 300,000 euros to Nigeria

June 15, 2020
The German Consulate in Nigeria, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and consumables to Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items, worth 300,000 euros (N131, 054,437 million) were handed over to representatives of the agencies by the German Consul General, Dr Stefan Traumann, on Monday in Lagos.

According to Traumann, the German government is committed to developing cooperation with Nigeria, and looks forward to a stronger German-Nigeria cooperation, especially in the fight against COVID-19.

“This donation underlines the great need for international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The partnership between our two countries is greatly needed in this fight and that is why we are making this donation to Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies, who are also key front line workers,” he said.

The items, donated by the German Federal Foreign Office consisted of equipment and consumables including hand sanitisers, disposable coveralls, sanitising spray, `N95′ face masks, handheld digital infra-red temperature readers, and disposable hand gloves.

The beneficiaries are the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and theNational Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Others are the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The equipment was handed over to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, in the presence of EFCC Head of Cybercrime (Lagos), Mr Dein Whyte and EFCC Head of Advance Fee Fraud (Lagos), Mr John Sini, and others. (NAN)

