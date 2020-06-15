COVID-19: Gombe Task Force attributes 250 new cases to massive testing

The Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19 has attributed the 250 new cases recorded within the last two weeks in the state to massive contact tracing and testing by its Rapid Response Teams (RRT).

Prof. Idris Mohammed, the Chairman of the Task Force, disclosed this during a press conference on Monday in Gombe.

Mohammed said the state had so far tested 3, 668 cases in two weeks, out of which 250 tested positive to the virus.

He noted that the positive cases recorded in two weeks represented 158 per cent rise in the number of positive cases in the state.

Mohammed stated that before the two weeks under review, Gombe State had a total positive cases of 160 and recorded 12 deaths.

He said testing was key to determining the prevalence of infection in communities, adding that unless massive testing was carried out, it would be difficult to get data for safe opening of the economy.

“If you don’t test, we are going to miss many people with positive cases who will continue to spread the infection within the community. This is why we are doing massive testing in the state.

“Apart from Lagos State, there is no state that is doing massive testing like Gombe and our responsibility is to minimise the harm that this pandemic causes; testing is keyed in that regard,” the chairman said.

He said the rise in the number of cases should not cause panic in the state, adding, “these tests reflect the positive way that Gombe State has responded to the fight against COVID-19.”

According to him, the 410 positive cases are in various isolation centres in the state, while efforts are being intensified to further sensitise communities in the state.

Mohammed called on residents of the state to continue to adhere to health protocols while cautioning them against any complacency which could expose them to the risk of transmission. (NAN)