NHRC makes case for establishment of commission for Persons with Disabilities

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday called for the establishment of of National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities to enhance inclusiveness and enable them contribute their quota to national development.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu, made the call during a courtesy call to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, in Abuja.

Ojukwu assure the minister of the commission’s commitment to partner with her to ensure that the rights of persons with disabilities are mainstreamed into governance for better results.

“We believe that if human Rights are mainstreamed in all government operations, it will be more successful.

” There will be less criticisms, there will be no stigmatization, it will be more inclusive and people will be more patriotic and Nigeria will be better off” he said.

Ojukwu commended the Minister for providing humanitarian assistance and palliatives during different crisis situations, saying the issue of humanitarian intervention is always an emergency situation that requires good planning.

He said a well-planned intervention will solve a lot of humanitarian challenges in the country and suggested a shift from humanitarian Emergency to sustainable development.

Responding, Farouq said: ”the NHRC is a pillar of exemplary leadership in enforcing human rights and respect for rule of law in the country.

”We are ready to collaborate with you in carrying out our statutory mandate which includes, the formulation and implementation of fair and focused social inclusion and protection programs in Nigeria”. (NAN )