Gov. Bagudu approves N949m for completion of new secretariat

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has approved the release of N949 million for the completion of the new state secretariat complex in Birnin Kebbi.

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of N949,198,886 to the contractor handling the construction of the new secretariat complex at Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi to hasten the completion of the project,” the statement said.

It added that the release of the fund followed negotiations with the contractor, Rockwell Nigeria Limited.

“The contractor has been directed to return to the site immediately to complete work without delay, which is part of the present administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects for the benefit of the people of the state.

“When completed the State Secretariat will serve as offices for Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service as well as a number of ministries and departments,” it said. (NAN).