Gov Sani Bello Celebrates Gen. Abdulsalami @78

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has felicitated with Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar on the auspicious occasion of his 78th birthday.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, eulogized the former military leader as full of drive, passion and commitment to the corporate existence of the country as an entity.

Governor Sani Bello also described General Abdulsalami as courageous, generous, compassionate, and a selfless leader who kept aside his personal ambition to midwife the nation’s return to democratic governance, hence, he is referred to as the ‘Father of Democracy’.

He said since leaving office, General Abdulsalami’s role has remained consistent in the growth and development of Niger State in particular and the country in general.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the celebrant for his continued advice to the State government which, he says has been very unparalleled and highly appreciated.

The Governor while congratulating the former Head of State, thanked Allah for a life of great fulfillment and accomplishment, praying that Allah bless his new age and grant him many more years in good health and wisdom to continue to do more for the State, country and humanity.

“Our Dear General, as you mark your 78th Birthday anniversary, we join Millions of Nigerians to celebrate with you on this important day of your life.

“At 78, you have touched the lives of many people in many positive ways and contributed immensely to the development of this great nation in many spheres of our national life.”

Your various contributions to the unity of this country both in war and peace times, especially the Peace forum project initiated by your centre,has gone a long way in setting standards for democracy in Nigeria.

“We believe you still have a lot to offer Nigerians and this is why we join members of your family, friends and numerous admirers to wish you many more years of good health, wisdom and selfless service to God and humanity”.

Happy Birthday General.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger state..