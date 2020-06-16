Kano State Govt. conducts 8,273 COVID-19 samples test

The Federal Government has provided a breakdown of N13.9 billion Pest Control Fund recently announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

Kano State Government says it has conducted 8, 273 coronavirus (COVID-19) samples test

since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state in April.

The Kano State Ministry of Health disclosed this via its official Twitter handle @KNSMOH on Tuesday.

It noted that “a total of 8,273 samples of COVID-19 were tested in Kano State.”

It disclosed that 21 new confirmed cases of the virus were recorded and 32 patients discharged in the state as at Monday, June 15.

Accordingly, the state had so far recorded a total of 1,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 450 were active cases, 658 discharged and 50 deaths.

The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene, and use face mask, hand washing, as well as social distancing to

stem further spread of the pandemic.

It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, 0800 268 4356. (NAN)