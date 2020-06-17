DPR warns IPMAN members against selling petrol above official pump price

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) , Osogbo Field Office, has warned members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) against selling petrol above the official pump price.

Mr Olusegun Daboh, DPR Operations Controller, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Daboh said the official pump price which filling stations were allowed to sell petrol was N121.50k and not above N123.50k.

According to him, any station that sells petrol above the official pump price would be sanctioned according to the law.

Daboh, who said it was disheartening the way some independent marketers were engaging in sharp practices, said DPR would not relent in its surveillance operations in the state.

He said the department had constituted an effective monitoring team to ensure that filling stations sell at the official price.

Daboh said that surveillance was part of the core mandate of DPR to ensure that consumers were not short-changed by petroleum marketers.

He said the surveillance team of the department would continue to monitor all filling stations in the state in order to enforce the new official price.

Daboh also warned them against under-dispensing of products, adding that anyone caught in the act would be dealt with in line with the law.

He, however, said that DPR would continue to engage and educate independent marketers on the need to conform to extant laws and operational guidelines.

NAN reports that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency on June 1 slashed the pump price of petrol to N121.50 per litre for the month of June, cutting the price by N2 from N123.50 per litre it announced for May. (NAN)