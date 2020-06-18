FRSC boss condoles with families of deceased Ogun Command staff

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed sympathy over the sudden demise of three personnel of the corps in Ogun.

The FRSC’s Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three FRSC officials died after thunder lightning occurred in their office at the early hours of Wednesday in Ilese area of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun.



It was gathered that the thunder struck while the FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade.

Oyeyemi, however, condoled with the families of the deceased staff, the Ijebu-Ode Unit Command, Ogun State Sector Command and the entire management and Staff of FRSC.

He expressed shock over the loss, describing the unfortunate occurrence as an unexpected natural disaster and prayed their souls to rest in perfect peace.

Oyeyemi urged the staff not to be deterred by the loss, but be propelled to put in extra effort in selfless service to the nation as a mark of honour to the deceased.

According to Oyeyemi, out of the five affected staff, 2 survived the shock due to lesser voltages that passed through them.

“This was with the help of the immediate application of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) applied on one of them by another staff who ran immediately to the scene on hearing their loud scream.

“Unfortunately, three of the victims were lifeless and beyond resuscitation and were later confirmed dead at the state hospital’s mortuary, Ijebu- Ode.

“Other security agencies who were at the scene to rescue the victims immediately commenced investigation into the cause of the incident,” he said.

NAN reports that the corps marshal has set up a board of inquiry to investigate all variables that led to the unfortunate occurrence. (NAN)