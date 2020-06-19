FG committed to ending rape – Tallen

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would do everything to end rape in the country.

Tallen gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja when the Nigerian Female Youth Council (NFYC), visited her office while on its campaign against rape.

The minister described rape as a societal war, calling on all Nigerians to join hands to fight and win the battle.

She said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the launch of national campaign against rape to advocate, educated and sensitise the people at all level.

“We are going to move after COVID-19 to the grassroots and sensitise communities to embrace it as their project and to deal with the rapists themselves.

“Pictures, names and addresses of rapists will be displayed and condemned in the communities,” Tallen said.

The minister commended the group for its initiative for coming out to express anger and condemnation against rape and gender violence.

She called on states that had not domesticated the Child’s Right Act to do so without further delay.

NFYC group, which was led by Mimi Peters, had earlier held a peaceful protest against rape and gender violence in Abuja .

The group which had placards with different inscriptions ”A rapist is a killer”, ”Enough is enough, we need justice” and “We demand state of emergency on rape”,called on the government to act fast and end the menace in the country.

Peters, who expressed concern that men had failed in their responsibility to protect the female gender, demanded justice for rape victims. (NAN)