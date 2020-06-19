Kebbi COVID-19 task force orders closure of viewing centres

0
News
June 19, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

The Kebbi State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, on Friday, ordered total closure of all viewing centres across the state.
The state Coordinator of the task force, Col. Sama’ila Yombe (retd.), made the announcement in Birnin Kebbi.

Football Viewing Centre: Requirements And How To Set It Up | GoalBall


Yombe, who is also the deputy governor of the state, advised the viewing centre owners to remain calm, while awaiting further directives from the committee.
“The committee directed owners of viewing centres to close with immediate effect, pending further directives from the committee.
“The measure is to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.
“Equally, the owners of the viewing centres are expected to continue to be law-abiding, as anyone caught violating the directives will face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.
The deputy governor urged the general public to sustain their support and cooperation to the present administration in order to get more dividends of democracy. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.