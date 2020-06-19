Kebbi COVID-19 task force orders closure of viewing centres

The Kebbi State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, on Friday, ordered total closure of all viewing centres across the state.

The state Coordinator of the task force, Col. Sama’ila Yombe (retd.), made the announcement in Birnin Kebbi.



Yombe, who is also the deputy governor of the state, advised the viewing centre owners to remain calm, while awaiting further directives from the committee.

“The committee directed owners of viewing centres to close with immediate effect, pending further directives from the committee.

“The measure is to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“Equally, the owners of the viewing centres are expected to continue to be law-abiding, as anyone caught violating the directives will face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

The deputy governor urged the general public to sustain their support and cooperation to the present administration in order to get more dividends of democracy. (NAN)