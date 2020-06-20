Edo governorship poll: PDP reopens screening of aspirants

News
June 20, 2020
Abuja, June 19,2020(NAN)The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has approved that the party screening committee should continue the screening exercise for its aspirants for the Edo governorship election.

Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the PDP National Organising Secretary, who made this known on Friday, said the exercise would continue on Saturday, June 20 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja from  10a.m. prompt.

“The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in Edo.”

Members of the screening committee include, Mr Kingsley Chinda as Chairman,  Boyele Debekeme as Secretary, Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi, Sen. Mrs Joy Emordi and Hajiya Aishat Hasindu as members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had on June 5 conducted a screening exercise for its aspirants.

The party also on Friday granted waiver to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, while it also shifted its primary election from June 23 to June 25. (NAN)

