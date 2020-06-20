FG Receives Medical Equipment from UN/EU

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the first shipment of essential medical supplies worth 22 million Euros to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The shipment, along with others coming soon, are procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU

The current shipment has 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital thermometers and numerous personal protective equipment (PPEs).

They also include laboratory supplies and emergency health kits that will boost Nigeria’s COVID-19 response in terms of treatment and care for patients as well as protection for Frontline workers.

Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire who received the shipment of medical equipment on behalf of the Nigerian Government said it will strengthen the nation’s response to the pandemic and enhance capacity for detection, testing and case management of COVID-19.

He also described the donation as a product of bilateral and multilateral cooperation under the United Nations One COVID-19 Basket Fund that will help contain the pandemic in the country.