FRSC seeks synergy with media to save lives

(NAN) The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday sought synergy with the mass media in Kebbi State to ensure safety of lives and property.

The newly posted Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Dan’asabe Lawal-Shehu, made the appeal during a familiarisation visit to some media establishments in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sector commander visited the Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Kebbi State Television (KBTV), Kebbi State Radio and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Lawal-Shehu said that the synergy would improve awareness on activities of the commission.

The sector commander hailed members of the NUJ as well as the management of media establishments for their support for the sector command.

He said that the essence of the visit was to convey the message of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, about his passion for working with the media to reach the grassroot.

“Television as a means of mass education is critical in road safety administration,” he said.

Lawal-Shehu, who described the media as critical stakeholders in road safety administration, said that the corps had been in a long standing relationship with the.

Responding, the state NUJ Chairman, Comrade Aliyu Jajirma, pledged the members’ support for the commission to enable it to discharge its duties diligently.

The General Manager of Kebbi State Television, Alhaji Lawali Sule, and that of the Kebbi State Radio, Alhaji Garba Hakimi, thanked the sector commander for the visit.

They said that their organisations were ready to support the sector command toward accomplishment of the mission and vision of the FRSC. (NAN)